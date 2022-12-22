Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,992.61

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,992.61 ($36.35) and traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($36.44). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,925 ($35.53), with a volume of 86,020 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,380 ($41.06) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,910.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,992.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £958.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.35.

In related news, insider Laurence Hollingworth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,691 ($32.69) per share, for a total transaction of £107,640 ($130,758.02).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

