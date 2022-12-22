Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 10.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Cigna by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,495. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.77 and its 200-day moving average is $291.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

