CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFFHF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

CFFHF stock opened at 0.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 12-month low of 0.33 and a 12-month high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.