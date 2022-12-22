Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 6.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 3,365,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,430,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Down 13.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The company has a market cap of C$53.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

