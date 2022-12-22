CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 3307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.96, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.