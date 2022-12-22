Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $218.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.83. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

