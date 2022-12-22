Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.01 and last traded at $131.93. Approximately 251,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 406,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.00 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,138 shares in the company, valued at $36,662,344.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.