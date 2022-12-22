Chia (XCH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.60 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Chia has a market capitalization of $178.79 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $29.80 or 0.00178870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,998,585 coins and its circulating supply is 5,998,787 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

