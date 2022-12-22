Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth $68,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Chemed Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $514.48 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.