Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Champion Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income- producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.