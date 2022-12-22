CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.16.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,815. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

