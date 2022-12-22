CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,301,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.