Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $233.39

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.39 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 231 ($2.81). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 243 ($2.95), with a volume of 69,596 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 280 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £449.53 million and a P/E ratio of 519.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.34.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

