Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.14

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 3095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

