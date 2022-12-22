Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.14

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 3095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.
CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
