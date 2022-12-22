Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,686 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBOE traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.19. 751,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

