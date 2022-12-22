CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

