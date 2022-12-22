CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

