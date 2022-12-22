Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 4.2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 103,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
