Cardano Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Cardano has a market cap of $8.64 billion and approximately $157.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.26 or 0.07145423 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00031025 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00069568 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052335 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007701 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001543 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021809 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,497,019,339 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
