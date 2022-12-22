Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

