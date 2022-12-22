Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 2,589 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,554,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,701,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 48,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 39,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.