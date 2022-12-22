Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 82,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.19. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

