Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 323,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 108,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,695,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

