Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 79,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,261. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

