Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 4,185 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 4.6 %

Paychex stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $120.50. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

