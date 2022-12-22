Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 18,934 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $257.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.71. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

