Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 989 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.59. 6,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,165. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.