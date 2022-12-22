Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 43,622 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,721. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

