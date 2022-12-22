Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 24.1% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,142. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

