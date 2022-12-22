Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 4,005 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 971,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,544,836. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

