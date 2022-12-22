Canton Hathaway LLC Lowers Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 5,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Cowen decreased their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

