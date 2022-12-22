Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $156,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 58,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 996,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,342 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 732,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,101 shares of company stock worth $649,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

BE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. 22,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,144. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

