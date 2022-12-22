Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires New Position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 15,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.