Canacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 16th

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of CNNEF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.83.
About Canacol Energy
