Canacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 16th

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of CNNEF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

