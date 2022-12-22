Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Camden National has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $597.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Camden National by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Camden National by 15.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

