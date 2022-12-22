Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
Camden National Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CAC stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Camden National has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $597.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
