Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $75,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $243.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day moving average is $240.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

