Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,811 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $65,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

