Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,564 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $97,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 170,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $44.55 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

