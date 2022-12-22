Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $42,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $248.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.91.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

