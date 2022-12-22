Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $48.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $48,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

