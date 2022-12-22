Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 63,320 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,320 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

