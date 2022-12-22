Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 406,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109,070 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 896,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $77.24 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58.

