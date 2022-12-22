Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

