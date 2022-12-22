Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,556 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.34 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28.

