Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 558 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.