Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 1.64. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. Calix’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,756,000 after purchasing an additional 118,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after acquiring an additional 373,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 363,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,715,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

