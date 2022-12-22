Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Caleres Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAL. Piper Sandler started coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Caleres by 62.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 221.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

