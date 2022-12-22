Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.45 and last traded at $41.57. Approximately 83,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,903,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

