Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.80.
Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment
In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %
Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.