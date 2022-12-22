Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

