Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.