Burleson & Company LLC Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 13,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,799. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

